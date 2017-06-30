CSEB Kerala Cooperative Examination Board Junior Clerk Written Exam 2017 Results Declared @ Csebkerala.org

Kerala Co-operative Services Examination Board (Kerala CSEB) has declared the results of written examination for the post of Junior clerk on April 8, 2017.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: June 30, 2017 21:19 IST
New Delhi:  Kerala Co-operative Services Examination Board (Kerala CSEB) has declared the results of written examination for the post of  Junior clerk on April 8, 2017. The results have been declared on csebkerala.org. According to a press release published on the PRD website of Kerala Government, the results can be accessed from the official website of CSEB. The results have been listed according to the various co-operative banks which was part of the examination

CSEB conducts written examination of candidates for selection to various categories of posts as and when the requisition for such examination, is received from the concerned societies.

To access the results, the candidates may click on the Junior Clerk results given on the official website of the CSEB.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

