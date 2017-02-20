CRPF Recruitment 2017: Apply Online At Crpfindia.Com For 2945 Constable Posts

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all prepared to conduct examination for selecting eligible male and female candidates for the Constable post (Technical and Tradesman). Online registration for the same is going on. This is a big news for all government job aspirants. Recruitment will be to the posts of Driver, Fitter, Bugler, Tailor, Brass Band, Pipe Band, Cobbler, Carpenter, Gardner, Painter, Cook , Water Carrier, Washer(Men, Women), Safai Karamchari , Barber, Hair Dresser in Central Reserve Police Force as per the Recruitment Scheme, Rules formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Details can be found below.
CRPF Recruitment Highlights
Recruitment is being held for CZ (Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal), J&K (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh(UT), J&K, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan), NEZ (Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur & Nagaland under Adm control of North Eastern Zone, C.R.P.F, Guwahati) and SZ (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry , Maharashtra,Gujarat and Goa).
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must have minimum educational qualification of matriculation from a recognized board. In addition to this, CRPF has also set other miscellaneous criteria for selection, details of which are given in the official notification.
Age Limit: 18-23 years (21-27 years for Driver post)
Mode of Application Submission
Candidates have to submit their application online.
Application Fee
Male candidates belonging to General/OBC category should deposit Rs 100 as examination (application) fee. Application fee can be submitted through SBI Challan, Net Banking through any bank and Credit card /Debit Card of any bank.
Candidates can submit their application on or before 1 March 2017.
