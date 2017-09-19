CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Recruitment 2015-16 Final Results Declared @ Crpf.nic.in; Check Now Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment section has declared the final results of selected candidates for the recruitment of Head Constables in ministerial category.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment section has declared the final results of selected candidates for the recruitment of Head Constables in ministerial category. The CRPF recruitment section has declared the results of 997 candidates on the official website of CRPF, crpf.nic.in. The list of candidates who are selected in this CRPF Head Constable recruitment have be published in the order of serial number, name of centre, roll number, name of the candidates, date of birth, category, marks obtained in written examination and marks obtained in descriptive exam.



CRPF Recruitment section conducted the written examination on October 23, 2016 and the results of this exam was published on November 21.

CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Recruitment 2015-16 Final Results: How to check

The candidates who have attended this recruitment may follow these steps to check the results:



Step One: Go to the official website of CRPF



Step Two: Click on the recruitment tab from the homepage



Step Three: Open the pdf file place near to this: 'Direct Recruitment of HC/MIN 2015-16: Declaration of Result CRPF DTE Gen Rectt Branch'



Step Four: Check your details in the pdf file open next



Click here for more







