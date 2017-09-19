CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Recruitment 2015-16 Final Results Declared @ Crpf.nic.in; Check Now

CRPF Recruitment section conducted the written examination on October 23, 2016 and the results of this exam was published on November 21.
CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Recruitment 2015-16 Final Results: How to check
The candidates who have attended this recruitment may follow these steps to check the results:
Step One: Go to the official website of CRPF
Step Two: Click on the recruitment tab from the homepage
Step Three: Open the pdf file place near to this: 'Direct Recruitment of HC/MIN 2015-16: Declaration of Result CRPF DTE Gen Rectt Branch'
Step Four: Check your details in the pdf file open next
