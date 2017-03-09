CRPF Constable Recruitment Update, PST & PET Admit Card To Be Released Soon

EMAIL PRINT CRPF Constable Recruitment Update New Delhi: There's a major update regarding CRPF CT (Technical & Tradesmen) open competitive exam 2016! The PST/ PET of the candidates will be held from 22 March 2017 till 22 April 2017. Admit cards regarding the same will be available at the official website of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), crpfindia.com. Candidates should note that the admit card will be available for download on 10 March 2017. Details of the test (date and venue) will be mentioned in the admit card/ call letter.



CRPF constable recruitment process is being held for a total of 2945 posts.



The notification mentions that, "Documents should be conducted along with PST/PET. Candidates should bring all original certificates at the time of PST/PET & documentation." Only those candidates who qualify the PST/ PET will be eligible for the OMR based written exam.



CRPF has recently started therecruitment process to fill up reserved, backlog and current vacancies for Assistant Sub Inspector (steno) posts.



Candidates should note that, "In case of inability to download the call letters/admit cards for PST/PET & documentation, Written test etc from the website, candidates should contact the concerned recruitment centres at least one week before PST/PET & documentation/written test/Trade test or Medical Examination. The Tentative schedule of PST/PET & documentation, Written test, Trade test and Medical Examination will be placed on the website of CRPF along with the contact details of officers to be contacted in case of non-receipt of admit cards for PST/PET & documentation, Written test, Trade test and Medical Examination."



The written exam will be held on 14 May 2017 (Sunday).



