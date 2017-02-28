CMWSSB, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply And Sewerage Board Recruitment 2017: Apply For 322 Posts

New Delhi: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply And Sewerage Board Recruitment 2017 for 322 posts has started! Interested candidates are suggested should go through the details of the recruitment before submitting their application. Candidates should note that applications are invited from Open Candidates not registered in Employment Office, Candidates registered and/ not sponsored by Employment Office. Recruitment is open for the posts of Deputy Controller of Finance, Senior Accounts Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil / Mech. & Elec.) and Junior Assistant. Candidates should note that applications can be submitted till 6 March 2017. Other details related to the recruitment can be found below.
CMWSSB Recruitment 2017 Highlights
Vacancy Details
Deputy Controller of Finance: 6
Senior Accounts Officer: 3
Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Mech): 113
Assistant Engineer (Elec.): 45
Junior Assistant: 155
Educational Qualification
Chartered Accountant/ Cost Accountant/ degree in civil engineering/ degree in mechanical engineering/ degree in electrical engineering/ degree in electrical and electronic engineering/ degree in electronic and communication engineering can apply. For Junior Assistant post candidates should have BCA/ degree or diploma in computer science/ degree in computer engineering approved by the University Grants Commission (or) All India Council for Technical Education (or) Directorate of Technical Education (or) any equivalent body. For other graduates diploma in computer application/ certificate course in computer on office automation/ certificate in data entry operator course is a must.
Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification released at chennaimetrowater.tn.nic.in.
Candidates should apply online. Application fee is Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC (A), SC & ST).
