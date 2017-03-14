CLAT 2017: ONGC Recruitment For Assistant Legal Advisor, Details At Ongcindia.com

The official notification in this regard has been released at the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.
Job Highlights
Total number of posts: 15 (UR: 9; OB: 3; SC: 2; ST: 1)
Educational Qualification: Candidates having graduate degree in law are eligible to apply. Candidates must have minimum 60% marks. Practicing advocate with 3 years experience will be preferred for all categories.
Age Limit: The age limit for UR category is 30 years as on 1 January 2017. Other details of the age limit and the relaxation is mentioned in the official notification.
The application process will comprise of:
- Online registration for CLAT 2017 exam for LLM
- Online application for ONGC (along with CLAT 2017 registration number)
Important Note
- Candidates should throughly go through the notifications of CLAT and ONGC before applying.
- After online registration of CLAT, candidates must take a printout of the document
- Candidates employed in PSUs and government departments should produce NOC at the time of interview.
- There is no separate application fee for applying in ONGC.
- There is no physical fitness criteria for CLAT, but ONGC recruitment has details of which are given in the notification
