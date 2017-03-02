CLAT 2017: Oil India Limited (OIL) Will Recruit Legal/Land Officers Through CLAT

The dates for application process and selection process is yet to be announced.
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidate must have a graduate degree in law (LLB or equivalent) with minimum 60% in aggregate.
- The upper age limit for General candidates is 29 years, for OBC candidates is 32 years and for SC/ST candidates is 34 years.
- Age relaxation and reservation will be as per the norms of Government of India.
- Candidates must also be physically fit as per the requirements of OIL Medical Board.
About CLAT 2017
Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs in National Law Universities. The application process for CLAT 2017 began on January 1, 2017 and will end on March 31, 2017. The exam will be conducted on May 14 for which the admit cards will be available from April 20.
CLAT score is not only valid for admission to UG and PG programs in law but are also accepted by various PSUs across the country for recruitment purposes. Those who are willing to apply to OIL for the post of Legal/land Officer must appear in CLAT 2017 as the scores of previous CLAT exams will not be accepted this year.
