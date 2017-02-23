Civil Services Prelims 2017 Will Be Held Earlier Than Previous Years, Exam on June 18

EMAIL PRINT UPSC Civil Services Exam Will Be Held on 18 June New Delhi: Civil Services preliminary examination will be held early this year. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination in the month of June. Earlier the examination was held in August. This trend will be followed after a span of three years. It was back in the year 2013, when UPSC had conducted the civil services prelims on May 26. Three years hence, in 2014, 2015 and 2016 the examination was held in August. Official notification of the exam is available at upsc.gov.in.



The number of vacancies to be filled up in this year's Civil Services examination is 980. Out of the total number of vacancies 27 are reserved for physically handicapped category.



As per PTI report, the number of vacancies can change after getting confirmed number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities. Reservation norms will be applicable for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Physically Disabled Categories.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the examination annually for selecting candidates for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and others. The examination is held in three phases: preliminary, main and interview.



Official notification has been released for Civil Services Examination 2017. While online registration has already begun, the last date for submission of application online is 17 March 2017.



Except candidates belonging to SC/ST category, six attempts is allowed for the examination. For candidates of OBC category, nine attempts are permissible.



(Inputs from PTI)



