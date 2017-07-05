CIIL Notifies Recruitment Of Project Personnel For National Testing Services Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) has released official job notification for recruitment of resource person, junior resource person (academic/ technical) and officer (Accounts) in the National Testing Service (NTS).

Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) has released official job notification for recruitment of resource person, junior resource person (academic/ technical) and officer (Accounts) in the National Testing Service (NTS). NTS will work under CIIL Mysore in 3 task groups: research and development, survey and documentation and consultancy and training. Initially it will cover three Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil and Urdu. Candidates should note that the posts are temporary (up to 31 March 2018) and extension will depend on the decision of the authority.



Vacancy Details



Resource Person (language free): 2 posts

Junior Resource Person (Hindi, Urdu, Tamil): 5 posts

Junior Resource Person Technical: 3 posts

Officer-Accounts: 1 post



Candidates with doctorate degree in education /linguistics/language-science/philology/ educational psychology/language & literature/allied subjects with proven knowledge of pedagogic theories involving research related to evaluation of Language / Literature or B.E or B.Tech (CS / IS / IT) / MCA / MSc.(CS) / MS (CS) are encouraged to apply.



Candidates shall have to fulfill eligibility criteria set by the recruiting body including the years of working experience.



Interested candidates can send their applications before the 26 July 2017 (details can be found at http://www.ciil.org/Download/RPJRPACC_2017.pdf)



Click here for more



