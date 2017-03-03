Budget
CGVYAPAM RAEO17 Rural Agriculture Extension Officer, Apply Online Before 18 March, Exam on 9 April

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 03, 2017 13:48 IST
CGVYAPAM Recruitment 2017

New Delhi:  Chhattisgarh Directorate of Agriculture, Raipur has announced of 650 Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (RAEO). Interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification released at the official web page of Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board.Those candidates who are in the age group of 21-30 years can apply for the post. However the upper age limit for the residents of Chhattisgarh is 35 years. Regarding other age relaxations candidates are suggested to go through the official notification. Interested candidates can apply before 20 March 2017 and the examination will be held on 9 April 2017. The written examination will carry a total of 150 marks and will consist of 150 questions. Other details can be found below.

Chhattisgarh Rural Agriculture Extension Officer Recruitment

Exam Date: 9 April 2017 (9.00 am to 12.15 pm)
Application Fee: Rs  350 (Rs 250 OBC;Rs 200 (SC/ ST/ PWD)
Last date for online application: 18 March 2017
Last date for generation of SBI bank challan for offline payment of fees: 20 March 2017 (5.00 pm)
Last Date for offline payment of fees: 21 March 2017 (till the working hours of bank)

The syllabus for Rural Agriculture Extension Officer recruitment comprises of Agriculture topics like Agronomy, Water Management, Agricultural Meteorology & Crop Physiology, Entomology and Pathology, Soil Science, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Extension Education and Agricultural Extension, Economics. Horticulture, Biotechnology and Agriculture Engineering are also a major part of the syllabus.

