CBSE UGC NET: What You Must Know About Paper I

Updated: April 13, 2017
New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been granted the authority to conduct UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). UGC NET is the qualifying exam for Assistant Professorship and award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The UGC NET exam consists of three papers. While paper II and III are subject-specific, paper I is general in nature and is same for all candidates. Several candidates are often at the receiving end because of their lack of knowledge about paper I. 

Here we have compiled all the important points which you must know about CBSE UGC NET paper I.

CBSE UGC NET Paper I

Paper I will be a general paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude. It will carry 100 marks. This paper has 60 objective questions out of which you have to attempt only 50 questions. If you answer more than 50 questions, then the first 50 questions marked by you would be evaluated.

Each question carries 2 marks, thus making the total weightage of the paper of 100 marks. 

An essential point to remember about this paper is that in order to qualify in this paper you need to score 40% or 40 marks which means that to qualify in paper I you need to mark at least 20 questions correctly. However, scoring only 40 marks won't be enough to succeed in the exam so you will have to plan and attempt questions in a strategic manner.

The main topics from which questions are asked in the paper I are:
  • Teaching Aptitude
  • Research Aptitude
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Communication
  • Reasoning (including Mathematics)
  • Logical Reasoning
  • Data Interpretation
  • Information and Communication Technology
  • People and Environment
  • Higher Education System: Governance, Polity and Administration

Each section carries equal weightage which means there would be five questions from each section worth 10 marks.   

