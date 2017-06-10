CBSE UGC NET 2017: Official Notification Released, Exam On 19 November

New Delhi: The next CBSE UGC NET 2017 will be held in November. Official update has been released and online registration will begin on 1 August 2017. 'It is notified that CBSE will conduct the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor on 19th November, 2017 (Sunday),' reads the official update. Detailed notification will be released on 24 July 2017. Candidates can access the same at cbsenet.nic.in. Online application submission link will open on 1 August 2017. Candidates can submit their applications till 30 August 2017.
CBSE declared UGC NET result for the January exam on 29 May 2017. Let alone delay in result declaration, CBSE UGC NET January 2017 was marred with controversy as well. CBI had registered FIR in NET answer sheet scam; on the other hand the Board's decision of conducting the exam, which is the most important for those aspiring for JRF and Assistant Professor post, only once a year was not accepted well by many aspirants.