CBSE UGC NET July 2016 Revised Result Declared

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the revised result for UGC NET July 2016. The results have been declared after grievance redressal. Candidates can check the result at the official portal cbsenet.nic.in. Alternatively candidates can directly go to resultsarchives.nic.in/cbseresults/cbseresults2016/UGC/net_july2016.htm for the result. CBSE UGC NET July 2016 results can be retrieved using roll number and date of birth. The National Eligibility Test (NET) held for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor for this year will be held next on 19 November 2017.

CBSE has declared the revised result for the NET exam held in July 2016 after grievance redressal. The exam was held on 10 July 2017 and applications for the same were accepted in April- May 2016.

This year the Board will not conduct July session NET exam. The Board had released the notification for November exam after two months of delay. After CSBE had notified November dates for CBSE UGC NET, aspirants and students organisations expressed their anger against the move to curtail the bi annual examination to a yearly event.

Detailed notification for CBSE UGC NET November 2017 will be released on 24 July and application process will begin on 1 August.

About CBSE UGC NET: CBSE conducts the National Eligibility Test (for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Assistant Professor/ JRF), on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Till now, the exam was held twice a year in 84 subjects at 90 exam centres nationwide.



