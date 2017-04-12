CBSE UGC NET January 2017 Result To Be Declared Soon At Cbsenet.nic.in

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE UGC NET January 2017 Result To BE Declared Soon At Cbsenet.nic.in New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is responsible for conducting UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is likely to declare the result for NET exam conducted on January 22, 2017. In the past, the board has taken three to four months to declare the result. The result for the UGC Net exam conducted in July 2016 was declared in November last year. Considering the previous year trends it is safe to assume that the result for NET exam conducted in January 2017 will be declared anytime soon.



UGC NET exam is conducted to determine a candidate's eligibility for Assistant professorship and/or award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The result will be available on the official website for CBSE NET (www.cnsenet.nic.in).



CBSE UGC NET Exam Result Preparation



CBSE UGC NET exam consists of three papers. Paper I is of general nature and evaluates a candidate's research and teaching aptitude. Paper II and III are subject-specificpapers. The question paper is objective in nature. Each question carries 2 marks and there is no negative marking for incorrect answer.



Paper I and II carry 100 marks each and paper III carries 150 marks. Candidates who belong to general category need to score minimum 40% marks in both paper I and II and 50% marks in paper III. Candidates who belong to OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category need to score minimum 35% each in paper I and II and 40% in paper III.



Amongst those candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks, a subject-wise and category-wise merit list is prepared using the aggregate marks of all the three papers. Top 15% candidates from this list are declared as NET qualified. Another list is prepared for award of JRF from amongst the NET qualified candidates.



