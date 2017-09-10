CBSE UGC NET 2017: Online Application Till September 11 @ Cbsenet.nic.in; Apply Now The UGC NET 2017 online application process can be done on the official website of the exam, cbsenet.nic.in.

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE UGC NET 2017: Online Application Till September 11 @ Cbsenet.nic.in; Apply Now New Delhi: According to the notification released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the online application process for the CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam will end on September 11. UGC NET 2017 application process was began on August 11, 2017 and the applicants will be given time till September 12, 2017 to pay the fee for the exam once the application process is over. The UGC NET exam will be conducted in 91 cities across India. The UGC NET exam will be conducted for 84 subjects. According to the notification released by CBSE, the pattern of UGC NET remains the same, however, the shortlisting criteria of the exam has been changed. Instead of the top 15% candidates, now only top 6% candidates would be considered qualified in NET, which caused uproar among students.



The CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam will be conducted on November 5. The UGC NET online application process can be done on the official website of the exam, cbsenet.nic.in.



On behalf of University Grants Commission, the announced the organisation of the National Eligibility Test (NET) on November 5, 2017 for deciding the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility for assistant professor only or junior research fellowship and eligibility for assistant professor both in Indian Universities and Colleges.



This year CBSE and UGC have faced

CBSE UGC NET 2017: How to apply

The aspirants who are planning to qualify UGC NET exam may apply for the same before September 11.



Those who wants to apply for UGC NET 2017 may follow these steps:

CBSE UGC NET 2017: Online Application Till September 11 @ Cbsenet.nic.in; Apply Now



Step One: Go to the official website of CBSE UGC NET 2017, cbsenet.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the "Fill Application Form - Login for Image Correction - NET November 2017" link on the homepage



Step Three: Complete the application process



Step Four: Pay the fee



Candidates willing to apply for the



Candidates who have obtained minimum 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master's degree are able to apply for this exam and candidates in the final of Master's degree can also apply for UGC NET.



According to the UGC NET schedule, there is no upper age limit for Assistant Professorship, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) the upper age limit is 28 years as on November 1, 2017.



The information bulletin carries the essential information about all the aspects of the exam including eligibility requirement, application process, and exemption eligibility.



Click here for more



According to the notification released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the online application process for the CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam will end on September 11. UGC NET 2017 application process was began on August 11, 2017 and the applicants will be given time till September 12, 2017 to pay the fee for the exam once the application process is over. The UGC NET exam will be conducted in 91 cities across India. The UGC NET exam will be conducted for 84 subjects. According to the notification released by CBSE, the pattern of UGC NET remains the same, however, the shortlisting criteria of the exam has been changed. Instead of the top 15% candidates, now only top 6% candidates would be considered qualified in NET, which caused uproar among students.The CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam will be conducted on November 5. The UGC NET online application process can be done on the official website of the exam, cbsenet.nic.in.On behalf of University Grants Commission, the announced the organisation of the National Eligibility Test (NET) on November 5, 2017 for deciding the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility for assistant professor only or junior research fellowship and eligibility for assistant professor both in Indian Universities and Colleges.This year CBSE and UGC have faced several protests from the UGC NET aspirants after it delayed the notification for the July edition of the exam, and finally it released the notification on August.The aspirants who are planning to qualify UGC NET exam may apply for the same before September 11.Those who wants to apply for UGC NET 2017 may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of CBSE UGC NET 2017, cbsenet.nic.inStep Two: Click on the "Fill Application Form - Login for Image Correction - NET November 2017" link on the homepageStep Three: Complete the application processStep Four: Pay the feeCandidates willing to apply for the CBSE UGC NET exam must apply before the last date to avoid any last minute glitches. The last date to submit application fee is September 12, 2017. Candidates would be allowed to correct particulars in their application form from September 19 to September 25, 2017. The admit card for successful applicants would be available on the official website in the third week of October.Candidates who have obtained minimum 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master's degree are able to apply for this exam and candidates in the final of Master's degree can also apply for UGC NET.According to the UGC NET schedule, there is no upper age limit for Assistant Professorship, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) the upper age limit is 28 years as on November 1, 2017.The information bulletin carries the essential information about all the aspects of the exam including eligibility requirement, application process, and exemption eligibility.Click here for more Jobs News