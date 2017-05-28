CBSE To Declare UGC NET January 2017 Result Tomorrow At Cbseresults.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the result for UGC NET January 2017 exam tomorrow. The exam was conducted on January 22 this year. NET or National Eligibility Test is conducted for selection of candidates for JRF and is an eligibility test for Assistant Professorship. Students who qualify this exam are deemed eligible for the post of Assistant Professor at any college or university in India. The NET exam is conducted by CBSE on behalf of UGC twice a year. While the result for January session exam is a bit delayed, there is no notice yet on the application process for the July session exam.The result will be announced tomorrow on CBSE's official results website. The board has not revealed the time yet at which the results would be announced.UGC NET exam consists of three papers out of which paper I comprises of teaching and research aptitude and general awareness questions, and paper II and paper III are subject-specific.Paper I and II carry 100 marks each and paper III carries 150 marks. Candidates who belong to general category need to score minimum 40% marks in both paper I and II and 50% marks in paper III. Candidates who belong to OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category need to score minimum 35% each in paper I and II and 40% in paper III.From those candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks, a subject-wise and category-wise merit list is prepared using the aggregate marks of all the three papers. Top 15% candidates from this list are declared as NET qualified. Another list is prepared for award of JRF from among the NET qualified candidates.