News Flash
2 more arrested after video of 14 men molesting two women in UP's Rampur emerged, one was arrested yesterday

CBSE To Declare UGC NET January 2017 Result Today At Cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE will announce the result for UGC NET exam held in January this year today on the official results portal.

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 29, 2017 10:38 IST
40 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBSE To Declare UGC NET January 2017 Result Today At Cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE To Declare UGC NET January 2017 Result Today At Cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi:  CBSE will announce the result for UGC NET exam held in January this year today on the official results portal. The result this year is delayed and surrounded by controversies. Recently CBI had registered an FIR against a CBSE official in relation to NET answer sheet scam. Another point of discontent among NET aspirants has been the board's decision, backed by MHRD, to conduct UGC NET only once a year. Earlier the exam was conducted twice a year to accommodate both January and July sessions of research admission. 

The result will be announced today, however there has been no confirmation form the board's side yet about the time for result declaration. It is expected that the result will be declared before 3:00 pm today on CBSE results portal: cbseresults.nic.in. 

The result will be declared in the form of score card for each candidate who appeared in the exam. The score card will carry their eligibility/qualification status and will also have the marks scored by a candidate in each of the three papers. 

CBSE is only the conducting body for UGC NET which is a national level exam to determine a candidate's elgibility for JRF. It is also a qualifying criteria for candidates who aspire to teaching positions in Indian Universities and colleges. 

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

Share this story on

40 Shares
ALSO READRussia Squares Up To Boeing, Airbus With Maiden Jet Flight
CBSE UGC NETugc netcbse ugc net results 2017cbse netcbse ugc net resultcbse net result 2017ugc net resultugc net result 2017cbse ugc net 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................