'CTET 2017 In July' Is Fake News, Wait For Official Update: Says CBSE CBSE will not conduct CTET 2017 in July. Official announcement about the exact date is awaited.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Not To Conduct CTET 2017 In July New Delhi: Bringing an end to the speculations about CTET 2017 in July, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification. Citing it to be 'fake' news, the Board has urged candidates to be alert on such fake notifications and has made it clear that as of now no such notification has been issued by the Board. 'CBSE has not issued any such notification and the notification floated on unauthorized website is fake and not concerned with the CBSE. All the aspiring candidates for CTET 2017 may please note for information and be alert on such fake notifications,' reads the official notification released by the Board.



The Board has asked candidates to follow official websites like cbse.nic.in and ctet.nic.in for updates in this regard.



Lessening the burden of CBSE and following consultations from the officials of the Board, HRD ministry and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) it was decided that



As of now, CBSE has not made any official announcement regarding the result. Candidates are suggested to wait for the official update.



Jobs News



