CBSE NET 2017: Answer Keys Released, Download OMR Sheets At Cbsenet.nic.in

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2017 11:08 IST
39 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBSE NET 2017: Answer Keys Released, Download OMR Sheets At Cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE NET 2017 Answer Keys Released

New Delhi:  Answer keys and OMR sheets have been released online for the CBSE UGC NET exam 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the examination on 22 January 2017 can now check the answer key and download the same online. The Board has released the OMR sheets in scanned copies. Candidates can download these from the official website of CBSE NET at cbsenet.nic.in on or before 8 May 2017. “Candidates are allowed to challenge the recorded responses if these differ from the ones they had marked on the OMR sheet. The challenge if any of scanned images of OMR answer sheets & answer key will be accepted online only”, says the Board.

CBSE NET Answer Key Challenge: Important Points
job online application
CBSE NET 2017: Important Points

Candidates must,
  • Apply from 2 May 2017 till 8 May 2017
  • Must not send the challenge by post or in person
  • Must deposit Rs 1000 as fee per recorded response/ answer key
  • Must deposit fee through credit/ debit card only
Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

39 Shares
ALSO READCanadian PM Justin Trudeau Rebuffs Calls For Harjit Sajjan's Resignation
CBSECBSE NETCentral Board of Secondary EducationCBSE UGC NETnet answer keys

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2

................................ Advertisement ................................