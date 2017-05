CBSE NET 2017: Answer Keys Released, Download OMR Sheets At Cbsenet.nic.in

Apply from 2 May 2017 till 8 May 2017

Must not send the challenge by post or in person

Must deposit Rs 1000 as fee per recorded response/ answer key

Must deposit fee through credit/ debit card only

Answer keys and OMR sheets have been released online for the CBSE UGC NET exam 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the examination on 22 January 2017 can now check the answer key and download the same online. The Board has released the OMR sheets in scanned copies. Candidates can download these from the official website of CBSE NET at cbsenet.nic.in on or before 8 May 2017. "Candidates are allowed to challenge the recorded responses if these differ from the ones they had marked on the OMR sheet. The challenge if any of scanned images of OMR answer sheets & answer key will be accepted online only", says the Board.Candidates must,