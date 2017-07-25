CBSE Makes Aadhaar Mandatory For UGC NET Applicants Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made Aadhaar mandatory for candidates applying to UGC NET exam from this year onwards.

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made Aadhaar mandatory for candidates applying to UGC NET exam from this year onwards. Aadhaar was already mandatory for students appearing for JEE Main and NEET exams and UGC NET has joined the ranks. As per the official notice released by CBSE, the move to make Aadhaar mandatory has been taken to ensure accuracy in an applicant's details. The notice also says that the inclusion of Aadhar in the application process would make it easier to ascertain identities of the applicants at theb examination centre in a convenient and hassle free manner.



"The provisions of the Aadhaar Act and Regulations under the Act have come into effect from 14th September 2016 and notifications to this effect have been published in the Official Gazette. Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 permits the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose pursuant to any law or any contract to this effect" read the official notice.

Aadhaar details in UGC NET Application Form

Applicants who have their Aadhaar card, will have to enter their Aadhaar number, name, date of birth & gender in the online application for UGC-NET (November) 2017.



Applicants who have not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, should make an application immediately via their nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre (list available on www.uidai.gov.in)

Applicants from J&K, Assam and Meghalaya Exempted

The above provisions are, however, applicable in all states except J&K, Assam & Meghalaya. The applicants from the states of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya will need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Government identity number in case they select the city of examination in these states only.



