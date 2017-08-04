CBSE Likely To Release UGC NET 2017 Official Notification On Today Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the official notification for UGC NET exam 2017 today. While there has been no other word from the board, the official CBSE website for UGC NET has been hosting the notice that official notice will be made available starting today.

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Likely To Release UGC NET 2017 Official Notification On Today New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the official notification for UGC NET exam 2017 today. While there has been no other word from the board, the official CBSE website for UGC NET has been hosting the notice that official notice will be made available starting today. The official notification will clarify the eligibility requirement, application date, application process and other such relevant information. The board has constantly been making changes to the website and had earlier notified the last date for application to be August 31 which was later changed to September 11.



