CBSE CTET To Be Held Once A Year, Exam Notification Awaited

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will henceforth be conducted only once a year. Contrary to the old practice of conducting the examination twice a year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct the same only once. "When all major competitive exams are conducted once a year, why CTET or NET should be conducted twice? They are massive-scale exercises which require massive resources and in a way reduce seriousness of candidates since the fear of wasting a year isn't there," a senior official told PTI."The arrangement of the CBSE conducting NET and CTET is likely to continue till the proposed National Testing Service (NTS) is set up by the government for the conduct of all exams," he further added.The examination is an eligibility test for teachers (Class 1-8).The Board has been mentioning about the burden with conducting multiple examinations in a year. Recently the Board has proposed of conducting the eligibility test for assistant professors, National Eligibility Test (NET), only once a year.Following consultations among officials from the CBSE, the HRD Ministry and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), it has been decided that CTET should be conducted only once, the official added.Though exact exam date or registration date has not been ascertained yet, but candidates should wait for the official update instead of getting anxious. Currently the exam is held twice a year in the months of February and September. Near about 9 lakh candidates register for the exam every year.Regarding NET exam, the official stated that, "The proposal of conducting NET once is in a very nascent stage. No decision has been reached on it yet.".(With Inputs From PTI)