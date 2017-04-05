Canara Bank Recruitment: Last Day To Apply For Specialist Officer Post, What's Next

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Canara Bank Recruitment: Last Day To Apply For Specialist Officer Post New Delhi: Today is the last day to apply for Canara Bank "Recruitment of Specialist Officers in various disciplines (in JMGS-I and MMGS-II) and Special recruitment drive under Scheduled Tribe Category (in MMGS-II and MMGS-III)". Candidates, who are interested for it, but have not applied yet should apply today. Online application portal will be active till . For Manager Security post, candidates shall have to submit the physical application available in the website; the last date for which is 12 April 2017.



The last date for printing application is 20 April 2017.



Candidates must ensure that application fee is also paid along with the application. Candidates have to pay application fee of Rs 600 (Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ PWD category). The fee can be paid either by directly remitting the amount in any of the Canara Bank branches or else through NEFT in any other bank. Since it is the last day, candidates are suggested to opt for the second option for fee payment.



Read more about how to apply for Canara Bank recruitment



What's Next?

After submission of application, candidates must prepare for the selection process. Selection will include shortlisting/ test, group discussion, interview. However for Manager Security, candidates will be selected through shortlisting, group discussion and/ or interview.



In order to prepare for it, candidates must be thoroughly aware of the online test and its pattern. The test will comprise of 150 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the exam. Online test will be conducted by the Bank at at Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam.



Online test will carry 50% weightage during final rank list preparation.



Click here for more









Today is the last day to apply for Canara Bank "Recruitment of Specialist Officers in various disciplines (in JMGS-I and MMGS-II) and Special recruitment drive under Scheduled Tribe Category (in MMGS-II and MMGS-III)". Candidates, who are interested for it, but have not applied yet should apply today. Online application portal will be active till . For Manager Security post, candidates shall have to submit the physical application available in the website; the last date for which is 12 April 2017.The last date for printing application is 20 April 2017.Candidates must ensure that application fee is also paid along with the application. Candidates have to pay application fee of Rs 600 (Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ PWD category). The fee can be paid either by directly remitting the amount in any of the Canara Bank branches or else through NEFT in any other bank. Since it is the last day, candidates are suggested to opt for the second option for fee payment.After submission of application, candidates must prepare for the selection process. Selection will include shortlisting/ test, group discussion, interview. However for Manager Security, candidates will be selected through shortlisting, group discussion and/ or interview.In order to prepare for it, candidates must be thoroughly aware of the online test and its pattern. The test will comprise of 150 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the exam. Online test will be conducted by the Bank at at Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam.Online test will carry 50% weightage during final rank list preparation.Click here for more Jobs News