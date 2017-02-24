Canara Bank Recruitment 2017: Apply For 24 Posts, Details at canarabank.com

New Delhi: Applications have been invited by Canara Bank for recruitment to 24 posts. Interested candidates can find all details regarding the Canara Bank recruitment at the official portal of the Bank at canarabank.com. Vacancies have been notified for the posts of Clerk/ Officer (reserved for Sportspersons), Economist (Senior Management Grade Scale - IV), Senior Risk Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification before applying. Detailed information in this regard can be found below.
Canara Bank Recruitment Details
Vacancy
Clerical Cadre/ Officer Cadre in JMG Scale 1 (for Sports persons)
Sports Discipline:
Athletics: 4
Cricket: 5
Hockey: 7
Shuttle badminton: 2
Table Tennis: 2
Senior Risk Officer: 1
Chief Investment Officer: 1
Chief Technology Officer: 1
Economist: 1
Eligibility Criteria
Clerical Cadre (for Sportspersons): Candidate should have completed 102 education. Candidate should have represented the State in Inter State Championship OR should have been a member of the Combined Universities Team (in the immediate preceding three years), preferably Medalists. Age Limit: 18-28 years as on 1 February 2017
Officer Cadre in JMG Scale 1 (for Sportspersons): Candidate must be a graduate. Candidate must have represented the country in an international event or should have won the Arjuna Award. Age Limit: 20-30 years as on 1 February 2017
Senior Risk Officer: Candidates must have Masters Degree in Mathematics / Statistics / Economics / MBA (Finance) / MBA in Banking & Finance / Post graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance from recognised University / Institute and should have a minimum of 20 years work experience in BFSI Sector, out of which at least 5 years in Enterprise Risk Management functions with specific exposure to Credit, Market and Operational Risk functions in addition to other functions. Candidates should have worked at least 5 years in the rank of Assistant General Manager and above in Public Sector Banks or Vice President and above level in Private Sector Bank. Age Limit: Maximum 55 years as on 1 January 2017
Chief Investment Officer: Candidates must have Masters degree in any discipline / CA / CFA (USA)/ CS / ICWA / MBA / B.E. / B.Tech and should have working experience in any of the AD - I Banks or RBI for at least 20 years. Age Limit: Maximum 55 years as on 1 January 2017
Chief Technology Officer: Candidate must have Bachelors or Masters degree in Computer Science / Computer Technology / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication from a recognised University and must have Minimum 15 years of experience in IT management in BFSI / IT industry, out of which experience of five years or more in managing large enterprise IT infrastructure and operations. Age Limit: Maximum 55 years as on 1 January 2017
Economist: Candidates must have Post Graduate Degree in Economics from an Indian or reputed foreign University and Minimum 5 years experience as an Economist or Analyst with Financial Institutions / Banks / Rating Agencies / Analytics Firm / Reputed Brokerage Agencies. (or) Minimum 5 years as an Economic Researcher in any University or Work Experience in Economic Research Division of a Commercial Bank / Financial Institution / Corporate Organizations like CRISIL, CIBIL, ICRA etc. Age Limit: Maximum 40 years as on 1 October 2016
Important Note: Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for more details on the experience required to apply for each of the posts mentioned above.
Last Date for Submission of Application
Clerical Cadre/ Officer Cadre in JMG Scale 1 (for Sportspersons): 10 March 2017 (5.00 pm)
Other Posts: 4 March 2017 (for payment of Application Fees / Intimation charges)
Other Posts: 10 March 2017 before 5 pm (for submission of Physical Application)
