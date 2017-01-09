BSSC Inter Level Prelim Exam 2014: Download Your Admit Card

BSSC has released the admit card for the Inter Level Prelim Exam 2014
New Delhi:
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has published the admit card for the Inter Level Prelim Exam 2014. The candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the admit card from BSSC's official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on four phases - January 29, February 5, 19 and 26, 2017.How to download BSSC Inter Level Admit Card 2014:
- Go to the official website of BSSC
- On the home page, click on "Pravesh Patr" (Admit Card)
- Click on the link BSSC Inter Level Exam admit card.
- Enter your registration number with date of birth detials
- Next window will show you the Admit card
- Download and take a print out for future use
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) conducts examinations and interviews for various posts in the government departments. BSSC recruitment is one of the sought after recruitment process among the job seekers.
