BSNL To Recruit 996 Junior Accounts Officers; Check Details Here State owned telecom company BSNL has invited application from open market for the recruitment for the post of "Direct Junior Acconts Officers (JAO)" in through online competitive examinations.

60 Shares EMAIL PRINT BSNL Junior Accounts Officer (JAO) Recruitment 2017; Apply @ Bsnl.co.in, Externalexam.bsnl.co.in New Delhi: State owned telecom company BSNL has invited application from open market for the recruitment for the post of "Direct Junior Acconts Officers (JAO)" in through online competitive examinations. BSNL has announced a total 996 vacancies for this recruitment. Interested candidates who want to join one of the biggest telecom service providers may logon to the official application website of BSNL and apply for this JAO recruitment 2017. According to the schedule published by BSNL, the application process for BSNL JAO recruitment may start from September 11, 2017.



For more details about BSNL JAO recruitment, the candidates may check the details below. The details information about this recruitment can be found from the official website of BSNL.

BSNL JAO Recruitment 2017: Vacancies

According to the notification published on the official website of the public sector telecom company BSNL, they are proposing to recruit 996 posts of Junior Accounts Officer (JAO).

BSNL JAO Recruitment 2017: Pay Scale

"BSNL proposes to recruit 996 posts of Junior Accounts Officer (JAO) in the IDA pay scale of 16400 - 40500/- (pre revised)," says the notification.

BSNL JAO Recruitment 2017: Qualification

The Candidates having qualification MCom/CA / ICWA / CS from a recognised Institution/University shall only be able to appear in the online examination.

BSNL JAO Recruitment 2017: Important Dates

The application process will star from September 11. According to the schedule released by BSNL, the online competitive examination will be held on November 5 this year.

BSNL JAO Recruitment 2017: How to apply

"Willing candidates may visit the BSNL website www.externalexam.bsnl.co.in for online registration from September 11,"said the notification.



