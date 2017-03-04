BSF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2017, Exam Pattern, Syllabus And Other Details

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) will conduct examination for recruiting Assistant Commandants (Works/ Electrical) in BSF Engg set up. The examination will be held on All India basis and interested candidates should have adequate knowledge in this regard. With a total of 15 vacancies, the recruitment will be held only for those candidates who have a degree in civil engineering or electrical engineering. The examination will be held in three phases. Candidates can find all details of the recruitment exam below.
BSF Recruitment Exam-Phase 1
The first phase will be a written exam and will be held at the selection centres. It will comprise of two composite papers:
Paper 1 is common for both the posts and will be objective type. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the exam. The paper will consist of general English, general awareness, reasoning and numerical aptitude. The paper will carry a total of 100 marks (100 questions as well).
Paper 2 will be subjective and conventional type. The paper will carry a total of 100 marks and will comprise of 10 questions (civil engineering/ electrical engineering). Candidates must go through the syllabus properly which is given in the official notification.
Candidates should note that the minimum qualifying marks in written exam is 50% for general and OBC category candidates and 45% for SC category candidates. Also it has been mentioned in the notification that, "However, number of candidates qualified in written examination may be restricted maximum ten times of number of vacancies or qualified candidates whichever is less for appearing in second phase examination. There will be no re-evaluation of answer sheets."
BSF Recruitment Exam-Phase 2
Phase 2 of the examination will consist of Documentation, Physical Standard test and physical efficiency test. Only those candidates who qualify the written exam will be eligible to appear in this phase. Physical efficiency test will not carry any marks, but will be of qualifying nature.
BSF Recruitment Exam- Phase 3
Phase 3 of BSF recruitment exam will be held at Delhi or nearby States. This phase will comprise of interview and medical examination and only those candidates who have qualified the previous phases are eligible for this test. The interview will carry a total of 50 marks. While the qualifying marks for general category is 50%, it is 45% for ST category candidates. As per the notification released, "Candidates who qualify all the above stages i.e. Written Examination, Documentation, PST, PET & Interview will undergo detailed Medical Examination, which will be conducted by a medical examination board. lf found Unfit in the Medical Examination, the candidate may prefer an appeal for Review Medical Examination within the prescribed time limit of 15 days."
