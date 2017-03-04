BSF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2017, Details On How To Apply

Click here for BSF Recruitment Details
Application should be submitted in the format as given by BSF. Candidates must attach three passport photographs, two self addressed envelopes (25X12 cms) with postal stamp (worth Rs 40) to the application form. The envelope having the application must be super scribed in bold letters " APPLICATION FOR THE RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT COMMANDANT (WORKS) or ASSISTANT COMMANDANT (ELECTRICAL) IN BSF ENGG SET UP-2016-17.
Candidates must submit the following documents duly self attested:
- Properly filled and signed application and admit card
- Three latest passport size photograph
- Examination fee Rs 400 in DD/ IPO
- Copy of Caste Certificate in the case of SC/OBC candidates (As per
- prescribed format). Creamy layer status certificate for OBC candidates should be issued within three years of last date of applications
- Copy of matriculation/ school leaving certificate as age proof
- Copies of technical educational qualifications and mark sheets
- Work experience, NCC certificate, sports achievement certificate, wherever required
- Ex-Serviceman should enclose copy of discharge certificate
- 3 self addressed envelopes with Rs 40 postage stamps affixed on each envelope
- For candidates who are govt employees, a copy of NOC issued by the employer is to be attached
- Age relaxation certificate for candidates belonging to J&K during the period frm 1 Jan 1980 to 31 Dec 1989
- Age relaxation certificate children and dependent family members of those who were killed in the communal riots of the year 1984 at Punjab and 2002 at Gujarat riots
