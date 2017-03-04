BSF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2017, Details On How To Apply

EMAIL PRINT BSF Recruitment Exam 2017: How to apply New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) will conduct all India examination for Assistant Commandant post. Graduates in civil/ electrical engineering are eligible to appear for the examination. Interested and eligible candidates should understand the application submission process properly as the last date for this is 30 days from the date of publication of notification in the Employment News. However the last date for far flung areas is 45 days from the date of publication of notification in the employment news. Important details on 'how to apply for BSF recruitment' can be found below.



Application should be submitted in the format as given by BSF. Candidates must attach three passport photographs, two self addressed envelopes (25X12 cms) with postal stamp (worth Rs 40) to the application form. The envelope having the application must be super scribed in bold letters " APPLICATION FOR THE RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT COMMANDANT (WORKS) or ASSISTANT COMMANDANT (ELECTRICAL) IN BSF ENGG SET UP-2016-17.



Candidates must submit the following documents duly self attested: Properly filled and signed application and admit card

Three latest passport size photograph

Examination fee Rs 400 in DD/ IPO

Copy of Caste Certificate in the case of SC/OBC candidates (As per

prescribed format). Creamy layer status certificate for OBC candidates should be issued within three years of last date of applications

Copy of matriculation/ school leaving certificate as age proof

Copies of technical educational qualifications and mark sheets

Work experience, NCC certificate, sports achievement certificate, wherever required

Ex-Serviceman should enclose copy of discharge certificate

3 self addressed envelopes with Rs 40 postage stamps affixed on each envelope

For candidates who are govt employees, a copy of NOC issued by the employer is to be attached

Age relaxation certificate for candidates belonging to J&K during the period frm 1 Jan 1980 to 31 Dec 1989

Age relaxation certificate children and dependent family members of those who were killed in the communal riots of the year 1984 at Punjab and 2002 at Gujarat riots

