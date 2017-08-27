BSEB Recruitment For Multi-Tasking Staff On Contract Basis; Last Date September 11 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the online application for recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff on contractual basis. The total number of vacancies is 60, out of which 30 vacancies are for unreserved category candidates.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BSEB Recruitment For Multi-Tasking Staff On Contract Basis; Apply Now New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the online application for recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff on contractual basis. The total number of vacancies is 60, out of which 30 vacancies are for unreserved category candidates. The contract will be in effect for 11 months on completion of which, subject to satisfactory performance of duties, the contract may be extended by the government. The recruitment is for experienced employees of central government or state government or employees of renowned semi-government or private companies.



The application process began on August 26, 2017. The last date to apply is September 11, 2017.



Eligibility



The candidate must have a Bachelor degree with 50% marks and minimum work experience of 3 years in any project of government/ semi-government/ state government or work experience in a renowned private company.



The candidate must also have working knowledge of computer along with expertise in using MS Office package and should have a Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) forma recognized institute. The board may take a test to determine expertise of a candidate in operating computers.



The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit of unreserved categories is 37 years. For women candidates of unreserved categories and OBC categories the upper age limit is 40 years. For SC/ST categories, the upper age limit is 42 years.



The board may set additional eligibility criteria to filter out candidates, in case it receives a large number of applications.



Application Process



The link to apply online is available on the Home page of BSEB website: www.biharboard.ac.in. The application fee can be paid via credit card/ debit card/ online banking. The application fee for unreserved and OBC category candidates is Rs. 400 and for SC/ ST categories is Rs. 100.







