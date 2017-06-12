BSEB Recruitment For 52 Data Entry Operator On Contractual Basis; Last Date To Apply June 19 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited application from eligible candidates for contractual recruitment of Data Entry Operators. The recruitment is for 52 vacancies and the contract would be valid for 11 months initially.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited application from eligible candidates for contractual recruitment of Data Entry Operators. The recruitment is for 52 vacancies and the contract would be valid for 11 months initially. The board may decide to extend the contract in case of satisfying performance in the role. The application form is available online on the board's official website. The last date to apply online is June 19, 2017. In case of more number of applicants, the board may conduct additional scrutiny and selection process.



Eligibility Requirements



The candidate applying for the post of Data Entry Operator, must have the following qualifications:



Intermediate or 10+2 pass with one year diploma in computer application from any recognized institute.

Or

Matric or class 10 pass with three year diploma in computer science from a recognized polytechnic institute.

Or

Three year diploma in Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Application/ Information Technology obtained from Rajya Pravaidhiki Shiksha Parishad.



Knowledge of MS Office is a must for applying to this post. The required typing speed is 30 wpm in Hindi and 40 wpm in English.



Age Limit



Lower age limit for the post is 21 years and upper age limit is 37 years. The age will be calculated as on June 1, 2017.



The application link is available on the board's official website. Applicants can pay the required application fee by way of credit card or debit card or netbanking. The application fee for unreserved categories is 400 INR and for SC and ST category candidates is 100 INR.



