BPSC Preliminary Exam Conducted Amidst Allegations Of Paper Leak

New Delhi: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted 60th to 62nd Preliminary examination on 390 centers on Sunday. The exam was largely conducted peacefully at all its centers except for D.B.R.K. Jalan High School in Patna City. A faction of students appearing in the BPSC preliminary examination at the center alleged that the question paper for the exam had been leaked. The Commission, however, refuted the claims of paper leak. Based on the complaints received 6 candidates appearing in the exam were arrested for creating ruckus at the examination center.
The Commission, on Sunday, released a statement that the allegations of paper leak were unfounded. The students on the other hand claimed that there was delay in question paper distribution and the seal of one of the packets containing the question paper was broken. In defense, the magistrate stationed at Jalan High School explained that each packet contained 40 question papers and were supposed to be distributed in numerological order. 16 question papers from the said packet had been distributed in one room and the rest 24 were distributed in the next room, which is why the seal of the packet was broken.
Apart from the protest over question paper at Jalan High School, there were reports of protest at several other centers by candidates who were not issued admit card for the exam. Addressing this issue, the commission said that admit card was not issued to candidates who had not filled their application forms correctly. According to sources, admit card was not issued to almost 13,000 candidates around the state.
It is estimated that over 2.45 lakh candidates appeared for the BPSC Preliminary Examination conducted on Sunday for 642 government jobs. According to the candidates who appeared for the exam, the paper was average in difficulty level and the cut-off might go higher than the previous years. There was evident change in the paper pattern as well with the number of options for each question being increased to five from four.
Click here to check more Jobs News