BPSC published the updated syllabus for 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Main) Competitive Examination yesterday on the official website of the commission.
BPSC Common Combined Competitive Exam Prelims Results Declared, Check Now @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in
The candidates who are searching for the BPSC Common Combined Competitive Exam Prelims Results may follow these steps:
Go to BPSC portal
Click on this link: 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.
Search for your roll numbers in next file open
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted 60th to 62nd Preliminary examination on 390 centers on amidst allegations of paper leak.
The exam was largely conducted peacefully at all its centers except for D.B.R.K. Jalan High School in Patna City.
A faction of students who had appeared in the BPSC preliminary examination at the center alleged that the question paper for the exam had been leaked.
The Commission, however, refuted the claims of paper leak. Based on the complaints received 6 candidates appearing in the exam were arrested for creating ruckus at the examination center.
