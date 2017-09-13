BPSC Common Combined Competitive Exam Prelims Results Declared, Check Now @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which was conducted on February this year.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which was conducted on February this year. The BPSC prelims results of this examination can be accessed from the official website of Commission. This exam was organised in 390 centres of 35 districts on February 12 this year. A total number of 160086 candidates have participated in this exam and out of which BPSC has published the results of 8282 successful candidates. The results have been given in a pdf file on the official recruitment website of BPSC.BPSC published the updated syllabus for 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Main) Competitive Examination yesterday on the official website of the commission.The candidates who are searching for the BPSC Common Combined Competitive Exam Prelims Results may follow these steps:Go to BPSC portalClick on this link: 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.Search for your roll numbers in next file openBihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted 60th to 62nd Preliminary examination on 390 centers on amidst allegations of paper leak.The exam was largely conducted peacefully at all its centers except for D.B.R.K. Jalan High School in Patna City.A faction of students who had appeared in the BPSC preliminary examination at the center alleged that the question paper for the exam had been leaked.The Commission, however, refuted the claims of paper leak. Based on the complaints received 6 candidates appearing in the exam were arrested for creating ruckus at the examination center.