BPSC 29th BJS Main Exam: Application Update

New Delhi: Bihar Public Service Commission has published an update about the ongoing application process of 29th BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Main Examination in the official website yesterday. According to the latest notification the candidates who are facing difficulty in submitting fees in the form of Challan are advised to make the fee submission using bank drafts. The prescribed fee for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in Bihar Public Service Commission BJS Main Exam is Rs 200 and Rs 750 for others. The other formalities of the application process will remain as advertised by the commission earlier.
Bihar Public Service Commission in its latest notification regarding the Bihar Judicial Services Main Examination fee payment has also advised the candidates to make the demand drafts in the name of "Secretary, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna" and the also to send it to the commission before March 3.
To get more information about the demand draft and application procedure, the candidates are requested to check this document available in the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).
