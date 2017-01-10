Border Security Force Recruitment (BSF) 2016: 157 ASI Steno And Head Constable Posts; Know The Details

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) had started a recruitment process to shortlist eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub lnspector (ASI) (Stenographer) and Head Constable in last November. Though the last date for the application to reach the concerned office was January 2, 2017, candidates from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and North-Eastern States can send their application to the concerned office till January 16, 2017.



Vacancy details



In ASI (Steno) post, out of 36 total posts, there are 30 vacancies in direct entry and 6 vacancies departmental entry. In Head Constable post, out of 121 total vacancies, 102 vacancies are direct entry and 19 vacancies are departmental. The BSF notification has earlier said that the posts are temporary but are likely to become permanent.



Note: Vacancies reserved in the respective Post/ Category for Ex-srvicemen.

Vacancies are subject to change (may increase or decrease).

OBC,SC&ST candidates not claiming any relaxation for the post of HC(Min) may apply for the post of HC(Min) against the vacancies of unreserved category only. Scale of pay



ASI (Steno): Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 + Rs 2,800 (grade pay)

Head Constable: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 + Rs 2,400 (grade pay)



Eligibility Criteria



ASI(Steno) and HC (Min):



Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.



Shorthand/Typing speed:



Shorthand Speed for ASI (Steno)



Short hand at 80 words per minute in English OR in Hindi in 10 minutes. Transcription of dictation in English in 50 minutes on computer OR transcription of dictation in Hindi in 65 minutes on computer.



Typing Speed for HC (Min)



Typing at 35 words per minute in English OR at 30 words per minute in Hindi corresponding to 10500 KDPH in English/9000 KDPH in Hindi with average of 5 key depressions for each word on computer. Time-10 minutes.



Selection Procedure



First phase of the Selection Procedure of Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment exam will have written examination, while second phase will be held with Physical Measurement Test (PST), Short Hand Test (only for ASI/Steno), Typing Speed Test (only for HC/Min), Documentation (Checking of Documents) and Medical Examination.



Dates of exams and other details will be published in Border Security Force (BSF).



