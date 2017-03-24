Bombay High Court Recruitment For Technical Manpower On Contract Basis

New Delhi: Bombay High Court has released official notification for filling up various posts on contract basis. Applications have been invited from candidates for recruitment of Sr./Technical Officers, Sr. Officers / Technical Assistant, Sr. Developers and Developers. Candidates should note that the recruitment is strictly on contract for a period of twelve months. The recruitment to these posts will be at the High Court, Bombay and at Aurangabad Branch under e-courts project. Other details of the this recruitment can be found below.
"The appointments may be extended for further period of twelve months depending on the performance of the candidate and requirement of the High Court.", says the notification, as well.
Vacancy
Sr. / Technical Officer: 3 posts
Sr. Office / Technical Assistant: 2 posts
Sr. Developer: 2 posts
Developer: 3 posts
Sr. Developer (Aurangabad): 5 posts
Developer (Aurangabad): 5 posts
Candidates with educational qualification of BE / B.Tech. / M.Sc. With Specialization in computer Science / Electronics / IT can apply for the post. However candidates are suggested to go through the official notification given below, for more details on the skill set required by the recruiting body.
At the time of interview the eligible candidates are required to submit the original documents mentioned in the online application and documentary proof regarding conversion of grades into percentage if applicable for verification along with passport size photograph.
The last date for submission of application is 5 April 2017.
Click here for more Jobs News