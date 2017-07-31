Bangalore Metro To Recruit For Section Engineer Posts (Contractual) BMRC has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Section Engineer. A total of 20 vacancies are open for recruitment.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BMRC Recruitment 2017 For Section Engineer Post, Apply At bmrc.co.in New Delhi: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Section Engineer. The recruitment is open for Engineering graduates/ diploma holders with relevant years of experience. In addition to this, applicants must also satisfy the age limit criteria given by the Corporation. 'The maximum age limit for the post of Section Engineer is 35 years.' The post of Section Engineer is open for recruitment in the Electrical division. The contract period will be for 3 years. Details of the advertisement can be found online at bmrc.co.in.



Vacancy Details

Section Engineer (Rolling Stock): 2 posts

Section Engineer (Traction): 2 posts

Section Engineer (AFC): 2 posts

Section Engineer (Telecom): 2 posts

Section Engineer (Signaling): 1 post

Section Engineer (Civil/ RSS): 2 posts

Section Engineer (System Design): 2 posts

Section Engineer (E&M, Lifts & Escalator): 3 posts

Section Engineer (TVS & ECS): 2 posts

Section Engineer (Depot): 2 posts



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in interview.



'Eligible candidates may fill in the application on-line, take a print out of the same and forward along with relevant documents in support of qualification and experience.' Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications latest by 26 August 2017. Other details of the application submission procedure can be found online at bmrc.co.in.



