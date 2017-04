Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BETET) 2017: Exam Pattern And Qualifying Criteria Decoded

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I (Hindi/Urdu)

Language II (Urdu/Bengali)

Mathematics

Environmental Science

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I (Hindi/Urdu/Maithili/Bhojpuri/Sanskrit/Arabic/Persian/English)

Language II (Hindi/Urdu/Maithili/Bhojpuri/Sanskrit/Arabic/Persian/English)

Mathematics and Science/Social Science

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the application process for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017. The exam is scheduled on June 11, 2017. The exam will be conducted separately for class 1-5 teachers and class 6-8 teachers. The exam will have two papers. Paper I will be for class 1-5 teachers and Paper II will be for class 6-8 teachers. If you are one of those candidates who fulfill eligibility for both class 1-5 and class 6-8 then and wish to apply for both, you will have to qualify in both papers.Paper I will have five sections. The paper will be of two and a half hours duration. There will be total 150 questions, that is 30 questions in each section. Each question will carry one mark. The sections which comprise the question paper are given below:You cannot select the same language for Language I and II.Paper II will have four sections. The paper will be of two and a half hours duration. There will be a total 150 questions, each carrying one mark. Except for Mathematics and Science or Social Science which has 60 questions, the other three sections has 30 questions each. The sections which comprise the paper II are:You cannot select the same language for Language I and II.In order to qualify in the exam, the category-wise qualifying marks is given below:General Male - 90 marksBackward Classes/ OBC/ Female/ Physically Handicapped - 83 marksScheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe - 75 marksIf you appear in both the papers, you will have to obtain qualifying marks in both the papers separately.