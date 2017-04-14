Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BETET) 2017: Exam Pattern And Qualifying Criteria Decoded

Paper pattern for Paper I
Paper I will have five sections. The paper will be of two and a half hours duration. There will be total 150 questions, that is 30 questions in each section. Each question will carry one mark. The sections which comprise the question paper are given below:
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language I (Hindi/Urdu)
- Language II (Urdu/Bengali)
- Mathematics
- Environmental Science
Paper pattern for Paper II
Paper II will have four sections. The paper will be of two and a half hours duration. There will be a total 150 questions, each carrying one mark. Except for Mathematics and Science or Social Science which has 60 questions, the other three sections has 30 questions each. The sections which comprise the paper II are:
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language I (Hindi/Urdu/Maithili/Bhojpuri/Sanskrit/Arabic/Persian/English)
- Language II (Hindi/Urdu/Maithili/Bhojpuri/Sanskrit/Arabic/Persian/English)
- Mathematics and Science/Social Science
Qualifying Criteria
In order to qualify in the exam, the category-wise qualifying marks is given below:
General Male - 90 marks
Backward Classes/ OBC/ Female/ Physically Handicapped - 83 marks
Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe - 75 marks
If you appear in both the papers, you will have to obtain qualifying marks in both the papers separately.
