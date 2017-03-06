Bihar PSC Recruitment 2017: Assistant Engineer Post, 1065 Vacancies, Details At Bpsc.bih.nic.in

New Delhi: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced vacancies for 1065 Assistant Engineer posts. The official notification has been released by the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the post, should first go through the official notification properly and ensure their eligibility first. Out of the total number of vacancies, 969 are for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and the rest for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical). The Commission has reserved 35% of the vacancies for Women. Hence, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Other details are given below.
Bihar Public Service Commission will select candidates on the basis of scores obtained in written examination and interview. Candidates are suggested to go through the details of the examination pattern thoroughly.
Candidates who have a degree in civil or mechanical engineering can apply for the posts.
Candidates should note that application should be sent through registered post/ speed post. The last date for submission of application is 12 April 2017. Before applying, candidates should go through the notification and cross checkt the eligibility required to apply. Only those candidates who fulfill the criteria set by the Commission should apply for the post. Since application submission is through registered/ speed post, candidates are suggested to post the form beforehand in order to avoid postal delay.
