BHEL Tiruchirapalli Invites Application For 770 Trade Apprentice Posts

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Tiruchirapalli has invited application from eligible candidates for trade apprenticeship. The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is April 20, 2017. Total number of posts available are 770. The apprenticeship is available for 15 different trades. The duration of the apprenticeship will vary between six months, one year and two year depending upon the trade. The minimum qualification required for the apprenticeship is the candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board, except in the case of plumbers where class 8th pass students can also apply.
In case of some trades, the candidate should also have passed 1 year training in any government ITI in the respective trade and be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT.
Age Limit
The candidate must be between 18 years and 27 years as on April 1, 2017. A relaxation of 5 years will be given to SC/ST candidates and of 3 years will be given to OBC candidates on the upper age limit. 10 years relaxation in upper age limit is applicable for Physically Handicapped candidates.
Application Process
Registration n umber with RDAT is compulsory for application BHEL Tiruchirapalli for Apprenticeship program.
The candidates should first apply at Government of India Apprenticeship Portal, i.e. www.apprenticeship.gov.in. Candidate should select "Establishment Search" under Establishment menu in the said site and select "Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited, Trichy". If you fail to do so you would not be considered for the apprenticeship.
In the next step, candidates must apply online at www.bheltry.co.in. This is alos an important step and without this the candidate's application would be incomplete.
Out of the vacancies advertised, 19% are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 1% for Scheduled Tribe, 27% for OBC, and 3% for Physically Handicapped candidates. The candidates would be selected for April 2017 Apprenticeship program.
