BEML Recruitment 2017: Apply For 154 Manager, Director And Engineer Posts At Bemlindia.com

EMAIL PRINT BEML Recruitment 2017



BEML Recruitment Highlights

Candidates should note that this is a special recruitment drive for SC/ST/ OBC- Group 'A' Posts (5th Attempt), Group 'B'&'C' Posts(4th Attempt), PWD Posts(8th Attempt).



Vacancy Details

Number of Posts for SC/ST/OBC: 107

Number of PWD Posts: 47



Educational Qualification

Graduates/ Diploma holders/ Intermediate pass candidates can apply. Eligibility criteria vary for each of the posts mentioned above. Candidates are therefore suggested to go through the details mentioned in the official notification properly.



Mode of Application Submission

Candidates are required to submit their application online. Application can be filled at bemlindia.com and submitted thereafter.



After online submission, candidates are required to take a printout of the online application form, affix the recent passport size photograph, sign in the space provided and attach print out of the fee payment receipt (if applicable), self-attested copies of certificates in support of qualification, age, caste, disability (as applicable), experience including latest salary statement (if applicable), etc. and forward the same to the concerned authorities.



Application Fee

Candidates belonging to OBC category should deposit Rs 500 as application fee. However this is not applicable for SC/ST/PWDs.



Last Date for Application Submission

Applications must be submitted on or before 21 February 2017 (17.45 hrs).



Click here for more



Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) has released official notification for special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC. Applications can be submitted by eligible graduates, diploma holders, 12th pass candidates and others for recruitment to Group A, B, C and PWD posts in this Multi Business Heavy Engineering Company. After selection, BEML will recruit candidates against these vacancies (backlog) for its various manufacturing units and marketing divisions located all over India. Official notification is available online at the official portal of BEML (bemlindia.com). Job highlights can be found below.Candidates should note that this is a special recruitment drive for SC/ST/ OBC- Group 'A' Posts (5th Attempt), Group 'B'&'C' Posts(4th Attempt), PWD Posts(8th Attempt).Number of Posts for SC/ST/OBC: 107Number of PWD Posts: 47Graduates/ Diploma holders/ Intermediate pass candidates can apply. Eligibility criteria vary for each of the posts mentioned above. Candidates are therefore suggested to go through the details mentioned in the official notification properly.Candidates are required to submit their application online. Application can be filled at bemlindia.com and submitted thereafter.After online submission, candidates are required to take a printout of the online application form, affix the recent passport size photograph, sign in the space provided and attach print out of the fee payment receipt (if applicable), self-attested copies of certificates in support of qualification, age, caste, disability (as applicable), experience including latest salary statement (if applicable), etc. and forward the same to the concerned authorities.Candidates belonging to OBC category should deposit Rs 500 as application fee. However this is not applicable for SC/ST/PWDs.Applications must be submitted on or before 21 February 2017 (17.45 hrs).Click here for more Jobs News