BEML India Releases Official Notification For Recruitment Of Management Trainees (HR); Application Process To Start On April 6

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT BEML Releases Official Notice For Recruitment Of Management Trainees (HR) New Delhi: BEML Limited, a Government of India Undertaking, has released official notification for recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Management Trainee in HR for its various Marketing/Manufacturing Divisions across the country. The online application process will start on April 6, 2017. Candidates who are selected as Management Trainees will undergo a period of training for one year. On successful completion of the training and on assessment of their performance, trainees will be absorbed as Officer (grade II) in the same pay scale with one additional increment and will be on probation for one year.



Important Dates



Beginning of Online Application: April 6, 2017

Last Date to apply: April 19, 2017



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate should have any one of the following degrees from a recognized university: Two years full time MBA in HR/IR

Master is Social Work

MA in Social Work with HR/IR

Post Graduate Degree/ PG Diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations of 2 years with specialization in HR/IR with Labour Legislations

Candidates from general or OBC category should have scored 70% marks in any of the degrees mentioned above. For SC/ST candidates the minimum percentage required is 65%. A degree in law is desirable.



Final year students who have scored 70%/ 65% marks as applicable till 3rd semester can also apply.



Age Limit



The candidate must not be older than 25 years of age as on April 19, 2017. The relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates will be as per government of India guidelines.



Remuneration



Selected candidates will be paid Rs.16,400 per month in the pay scale of Rs. 16400 - 40500 during the training period. Other than this they will also be given dearness allowance and applicable allowances under cafeteria as per the company rules.



