BEML India Releases Official Notification For Recruitment Of Management Trainees (HR); Application Process To Start On April 6

Important Dates
Beginning of Online Application: April 6, 2017
Last Date to apply: April 19, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should have any one of the following degrees from a recognized university:
- Two years full time MBA in HR/IR
- Master is Social Work
- MA in Social Work with HR/IR
- Post Graduate Degree/ PG Diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations of 2 years with specialization in HR/IR with Labour Legislations
Candidates from general or OBC category should have scored 70% marks in any of the degrees mentioned above. For SC/ST candidates the minimum percentage required is 65%. A degree in law is desirable.
Final year students who have scored 70%/ 65% marks as applicable till 3rd semester can also apply.
Age Limit
The candidate must not be older than 25 years of age as on April 19, 2017. The relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates will be as per government of India guidelines.
Remuneration
Selected candidates will be paid Rs.16,400 per month in the pay scale of Rs. 16400 - 40500 during the training period. Other than this they will also be given dearness allowance and applicable allowances under cafeteria as per the company rules.
Click here for more Jobs News