BEL Recruitment For Probationary Engineers: Apply Online Before 11 May

Apply online for Probationary Engineer post at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Interested candidates can apply online before 11 May 2017. Candidates who have First class in Engineering Degree from AICTE approved Colleges in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication /Telecommunication / Mechanical / Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Civil Engineering are eligible to apply.



BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment: Job Highlights BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment Begins Total number of vacancies is 66, out of which 33 are in electronics, 20 in mechanical. 10 and 3 vacancies are in computer science and civil disciplines respectively.

Those candidates who have AMIE/ AMIETE must have secured first class

Vacancies are available at Bangalore (Karnataka), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Pune (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Panchkula (Haryana), Kotdwara (Uttarakhand) and Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)

While the maximum age limit for general candidates is 25 years, age relaxation is allowed for reserved categories

Selection will be through written test and interview

The Written test is scheduled to be held on 2 July 2017; admit card for the same will be available on 19 June 2017





