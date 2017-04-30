BEL Recruitment For Probationary Engineers: Apply Online Before 11 May

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment: Job Highlights
- Total number of vacancies is 66, out of which 33 are in electronics, 20 in mechanical. 10 and 3 vacancies are in computer science and civil disciplines respectively.
- Those candidates who have AMIE/ AMIETE must have secured first class
- Vacancies are available at Bangalore (Karnataka), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Pune (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Panchkula (Haryana), Kotdwara (Uttarakhand) and Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)
- While the maximum age limit for general candidates is 25 years, age relaxation is allowed for reserved categories
- Selection will be through written test and interview
- The Written test is scheduled to be held on 2 July 2017; admit card for the same will be available on 19 June 2017