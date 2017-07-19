BEL To Recruit Graduates For Contract Engineer Post

Bharat Electronics Limited, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from BE/B.Tech (Electronics / Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunications/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Mechanical Engineering) for recruitment to the post of contract engineer. Out of the total number of vacancies available, 31 are for electronics discipline and 19 for mechanical. For candidates belonging to general category, first class in the qualifying degree is must for applying and for SC, ST and PWD candidates a pass class is required. The official notification is available at bel-india.com.

'Candidates belonging to any other branch of Engineering apart from those mentioned above will not be considered.'

BEL Recruitment 2017 Details

Age Limit: Maximum 25 years (relaxation benefits for reserved categories, as per the norms)

Application process: Candidates shall have to submit their application online. Candidates can belonging to OBC/SC/ST are required to uploaded scanned copy of caste certificate in prescribed format in PDF/JPEG file only.

Selection Process: BEL will select candidates on the basis of their performance in written test and interview.

Last date for submission of application is 2 August 2017.



