BARC Recruitment: Last Date For Application For Scientific Officers Extended To February 15; Apply Now

EMAIL PRINT BARC Recruitment: Apply For Scientific Officers Post Till Tomorrow New Delhi: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) began the application process for recruitment of Scientific Officers on January 23, 2017. The last date for application was February 14. However, the centre has extended the application deadline to February 15, midnight. Candidates who register successfully for the online examination can submit options for online examination slot between February 22- 28. The recruitment is for two training programs - Orientation Courses for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS).



BARC Recruitment: Important Dates



The application process for BARC Scientific Officer began on January 23. The last date to apply is February 15. The slot booking for online exam will begin on February 22 and end on February 28. The admit cards for the online examination will be available for download between March 1-7. The Online examination will be conducted between March 18-26. Candidates who are applying on the basis of GATE 2016 or GATE 2017 score must upload their scorecard on the online portal by April 2, 2017.



BARC Recruitment 2017



BARC will screen candidates for the selection interview through two different methods. The first is an online examination which will be conducted separately for different streams of engineering and science. The other criterion for screening is on the basis of GATE 2016 or GATE 2017 score. Candidates with a degree in Nuclear Engineering, however, will be screened on the basis of online examination.



Candidates applying for Scientific officer post will have the option to choose one or both methods of screening at the time of application. The cut off for GATE score will be declared only after the conclusion of the online exam. So it is suggested that a candidate should select both the methods of screening process to maximize their chances of selection.



Click here to read more about



Click here for more





Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) began the application process for recruitment of Scientific Officers on January 23, 2017. The last date for application was February 14. However, the centre has extended the application deadline to February 15, midnight. Candidates who register successfully for the online examination can submit options for online examination slot between February 22- 28. The recruitment is for two training programs - Orientation Courses for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS).The application process for BARC Scientific Officer began on January 23. The last date to apply is February 15. The slot booking for online exam will begin on February 22 and end on February 28. The admit cards for the online examination will be available for download between March 1-7. The Online examination will be conducted between March 18-26. Candidates who are applying on the basis of GATE 2016 or GATE 2017 score must upload their scorecard on the online portal by April 2, 2017.BARC will screen candidates for the selection interview through two different methods. The first is an online examination which will be conducted separately for different streams of engineering and science. The other criterion for screening is on the basis of GATE 2016 or GATE 2017 score. Candidates with a degree in Nuclear Engineering, however, will be screened on the basis of online examination.Candidates applying for Scientific officer post will have the option to choose one or both methods of screening at the time of application. The cut off for GATE score will be declared only after the conclusion of the online exam. So it is suggested that a candidate should select both the methods of screening process to maximize their chances of selection.Click here to read more about BARC Recruitment Click here for more Jobs News