Bank of India Specialist Officer Recruitment 2017, Exam Schedule Announced

Bank of India has released the examination schedule for recruitment of Officers in General Banking Stream and Specialist Officers. The recruitment division, HR department has released the online examination schedule for recruitment to JMGS I and MMGS II scales. The examination is scheduled to be held on 10 June 2017. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the exam from 30 May 2017. Links will be activated for the admit card along with the information handout and scribe declaration form on the same day.



The examination will be held for as a part of the recruitment process for Officer (Credit), Manager, Technical (Appraisal) Officer and Technical (Premises) Officer posts.



