Bank of India Recruitment 2017 For Officers, Apply At Bankofindia.co.in

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bank of India SO recruitment New Delhi: Bank of India has released official job advertisement for recruitment of officers. The online application submission portal has not been updated at the official web portal of the Bank yet. The recruitment process will be held for a total of 702 vacancies. The recruitment advertisement released has mentioned vacancies in the posts of Officer (credit), Manager, Security Officer, Technical (Appraisal) and Technical (Premises). Candidates who want to apply for the Bank of India recruitment 2017 should wait for the official job notification to be released.



Important Dates For Bank of India Recruitment

Online application for Officer (Credit) & Manager will begin on 20 April 2017. Candidates can submit their application till 5 May 2017. Similarly for the other posts, online application process will begin on 26 April 2017. Interested candidates can submit their application before 12 May 2017.



How to apply for Bank of India Recruitment?

Go to the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in

Click on the Career tab on the page

Go to the online application submission page

Submit the details, upload the documents

Application fee should be deposited as mentioned in the official notification



