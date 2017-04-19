Bank of India Recruitment 2017 For Officers, Apply At Bankofindia.co.in

New Delhi: Bank of India has released official job advertisement for recruitment of officers. The online application submission portal has not been updated at the official web portal of the Bank yet. The recruitment process will be held for a total of 702 vacancies. The recruitment advertisement released has mentioned vacancies in the posts of Officer (credit), Manager, Security Officer, Technical (Appraisal) and Technical (Premises). Candidates who want to apply for the Bank of India recruitment 2017 should wait for the official job notification to be released.
Important Dates For Bank of India Recruitment
Online application for Officer (Credit) & Manager will begin on 20 April 2017. Candidates can submit their application till 5 May 2017. Similarly for the other posts, online application process will begin on 26 April 2017. Interested candidates can submit their application before 12 May 2017.
How to apply for Bank of India Recruitment?
Go to the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in
Click on the Career tab on the page
Go to the online application submission page
Submit the details, upload the documents
Application fee should be deposited as mentioned in the official notification
