Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Know How To Apply

New Delhi: Bank of India has opened the window for applying for the recruitment of officers - credit and manger posts. The online application facility will be open till May 5. In this officers and managers recruitment process, Bank of India has announced for a total of 670 vacancies. Candidates who want to apply for the Bank of India officers recruitment 2017 can log in to the official website and apply before May 5.
Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Application Procedure
Candidates are required to go to the Bank's website www.bankofindia.co.in and click on the 'CAREER' and then click on the link "Recruitment of Officers in General Banking Stream - Project No. 2017-18/1 Notice dated 10.04.2017". This will open a new window. In this window click on "APPLY ONLINE".
This will lead to a new window hosted by IBPS. Register yourself there and then apply for the post
Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Important Dates
Submission of online application commencing from: April 20
Last date for submission of online application: May 5
Relevant date for Age, Qualification and Experience as on: April 10
Last date for printing your application: May 20
Online Fee Payment: April 20 to May 5
Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Selection Procedure
Selection to the officers and manager posts will be through online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.
Click here for more Jobs News