Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Know How To Apply

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Know How To Apply New Delhi: Bank of India has opened the window for applying for the recruitment of officers - credit and manger posts. The online application facility will be open till May 5. In this officers and managers recruitment process, Bank of India has announced for a total of 670 vacancies. Candidates who want to apply for the Bank of India officers recruitment 2017 can log in to the official website and apply before May 5.



Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Application Procedure



Candidates are required to go to the Bank's website www.bankofindia.co.in and click on the 'CAREER' and then click on the link "Recruitment of Officers in General Banking Stream - Project No. 2017-18/1 Notice dated 10.04.2017". This will open a new window. In this window click on "APPLY ONLINE".

This will lead to a new window hosted by IBPS. Register yourself there and then apply for the post



Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Important Dates



Submission of online application commencing from: April 20

Last date for submission of online application: May 5

Relevant date for Age, Qualification and Experience as on: April 10

Last date for printing your application: May 20

Online Fee Payment: April 20 to May 5



Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2017: Selection Procedure



Selection to the officers and manager posts will be through online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.



Click here for more



Bank of India has opened the window for applying for the recruitment of officers - credit and manger posts. The online application facility will be open till May 5. In this officers and managers recruitment process, Bank of India has announced for a total of 670 vacancies. Candidates who want to apply for the Bank of India officers recruitment 2017 can log in to the official website and apply before May 5.Candidates are required to go to the Bank's website www.bankofindia.co.in and click on the 'CAREER' and then click on the link "Recruitment of Officers in General Banking Stream - Project No. 2017-18/1 Notice dated 10.04.2017". This will open a new window. In this window click on "APPLY ONLINE".This will lead to a new window hosted by IBPS. Register yourself there and then apply for the postSubmission of online application commencing from: April 20Last date for submission of online application: May 5Relevant date for Age, Qualification and Experience as on: April 10Last date for printing your application: May 20Online Fee Payment: April 20 to May 5Selection to the officers and manager posts will be through online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.Click here for more Jobs News