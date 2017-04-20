Bank Of India Officer Recruitment Begins, Apply Online Before 5 May

121 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bank of India Recruitment: Apply Online New Delhi: Bank of India has begun the online recruitment process for Officer post. Interested candidates can apply for the post online on or before 5 May 2017 at the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in. Age, qualification and experience will be considered from 10 April 2017. A total of 670 vacancies are available for recruitment. Recruitment is open for Officer (credit) and Manager posts. "The number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to actual requirements of the Bank."



Read here for complete vacancy details



Out of the total number of posts, 301 posts are available for General category. "There is no reservation for Ex-Servicemen candidate in the officers' cadre"



Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria properly before applying. Candidates should note that in order to be eligible for the recruitment, they must have educational qualifications from University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Government Regulatory Bodies.



While applying, candidates should take care that, they can apply for only one post and those who were holding the similar post in Bank of India in the past are not eligible.



The selection process will comprise of online test and / or person interview, depending on the number of applicants. The online exam will carry a total of 150 marks (English Language, General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry and Financial Management). Candidates will be allowed 120 minutes for it.



Except Test of English Language, the test will be bilingual (English and Hindi). "The test of English Language will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing merit List."



Click here for more



Bank of India has begun the online recruitment process for Officer post. Interested candidates can apply for the post online on or before 5 May 2017 at the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in. Age, qualification and experience will be considered from 10 April 2017. A total of 670 vacancies are available for recruitment. Recruitment is open for Officer (credit) and Manager posts. "The number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to actual requirements of the Bank."Out of the total number of posts, 301 posts are available for General category. "There is no reservation for Ex-Servicemen candidate in the officers' cadre"Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria properly before applying. Candidates should note that in order to be eligible for the recruitment, they must have educational qualifications from University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Government Regulatory Bodies.While applying, candidates should take care that, they can apply for only one post and those who were holding the similar post in Bank of India in the past are not eligible.The selection process will comprise of online test and / or person interview, depending on the number of applicants. The online exam will carry a total of 150 marks (English Language, General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry and Financial Management). Candidates will be allowed 120 minutes for it.Except Test of English Language, the test will be bilingual (English and Hindi). "The test of English Language will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing merit List."Click here for more Jobs News