Bank Of Baroda Specialist Officer Recruitment 2017: Interview Details Released

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has released the interview details for Credit Analysts, Finance / Credit and Trade Finance posts. Bank Of Baroda Specialist Officer interview will be held in April 2017. Interview call letters have been released as well. It has been strictly mentioned by the Bank that candidates should go through the guidelines mentioned in the call letter properly and make sure to carry the documents as listed in the job notification.
Interview call letters have been sent to the candidates on their registered email ids.
Interview Dates:
Credit Analysts: 1 and 3 April 2017
Finance / Credit and Trade Finance: 3 to 15 April 2017
Details of the interview has been released at the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in.
