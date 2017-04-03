Bank Of Baroda: PO Recruitment Through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking, Online Registration Begins

Bank Of Baroda: PO Recruitment Through Baroda Manipal School of Banking New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has started the online registration procedure for Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance course in Baroda Manipal School of Banking. The online application process will be held till 1 May 2017 along with the application fee. The student intake will be 400. However the Bank has stated that it is provisional and may vary depending upon future needs of the Bank & availability of candidates under the UR, OBC, SC and ST categories.



Bank of Baroda PO recruitment through Baroda Manipal School of Banking Nine months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance course

Upon completion candidates shall be awarded the Post Graduate Certificate in Banking & Finance

Thereafter candidates will be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I

On the Job training will be held for three months (Work Integrated Learning), completing which candidates will be awarded Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance by Manipal university

In order to be eligible to apply candidates must be in the age group of 20-28 years (as on 1 April 2017) Important Dates:

Last Date to apply: 1 May 2017

Call letter for exam will be available from: 12 May 2017

Date of exam: 27 May 2017 (Candidates should note that the date of exam is tentative; candidates must monitor the official website of Bank of Baroda for official updates in this regard)



