Bank Of Baroda: PO Recruitment Through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking, Online Registration Begins

Bank of Baroda PO recruitment through Baroda Manipal School of Banking
- Nine months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance course
- Upon completion candidates shall be awarded the Post Graduate Certificate in Banking & Finance
- Thereafter candidates will be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I
- On the Job training will be held for three months (Work Integrated Learning), completing which candidates will be awarded Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance by Manipal university
- In order to be eligible to apply candidates must be in the age group of 20-28 years (as on 1 April 2017)
Last Date to apply: 1 May 2017
Call letter for exam will be available from: 12 May 2017
Date of exam: 27 May 2017 (Candidates should note that the date of exam is tentative; candidates must monitor the official website of Bank of Baroda for official updates in this regard)
